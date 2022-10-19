Police are looking for these suspects who they say used a stolen check at a pharmacy. (Courtesy of RRPD)

ROANOKE RAPIDS (WNCN) — Police say a stolen check was used Oct. 12 to purchase items at a pharmacy in Roanoke Rapids.

(Courtesy of Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.)

The suspects pictured above used the check around 11:30 p.m. at Walgreens on Smith Church Road, police said.

Police Chief B.L. Martin Jr. told CBS 17 that the check was used to purchase two packs of cigarettes, an orange drink, and a Dr. Pepper.

Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals is urged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.