Robeson Community College offering free tuition for classes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Robeson Community College is offering free tuition to eligible students for the spring 2022 semester. Students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours.

The school will use funding from federal, state, and other resources to provide free tuition for curriculum programs during the Spring semester, in an effort to help students recover from the pandemic.

To be eligible, students must complete an application for Robeson Community College and a free application for student aid (FAFSA). Next, students must complete the financial aid intake form using the username and password received upon completion of the RCC application.

The RCC Financial Aid Office is available to assist students through the process.

The RCC Financial Aid office, located in Building 13, can be reached at 910-272-3352 or finaid@robeson.edu.

The offer for free tuition does not apply to continuing education, short-term training, or workforce development classes.