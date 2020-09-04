Robeson Community College partner with the Public Schools of Robeson County for virtual learning help

ROBESON, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County schools are going completely virtual for the first 9 weeks of school. Robeson Community College has stepped in to offer parents of students grades K-5 to better understand virtual learning. Melissa Singler, President of Robeson Community College told News13 this initiative came as a desire to help ease the stress that comes with virtual learning.

“We’re training the public school teachers and then we are training along with the public school teachers the parents,” Singler says.

Singler continues to say during a school board meeting a reoccurring theme was connectivity and parents/guardians expressing hardships when trying to navigate chrome books and other virtual steps. So she came up with the idea to better assist them during this pandemic.

“We are going to teach them first how to navigate the Chrome book and then we’re going to teach them how to log in and how to address issues when logging in and then we’re going to look at the platform itself…they use Canvas and Google classroom and we’re going to help them familiarize themselves with what that is and how it works and how to troubleshoot,” Singler says.

Parents and guardians must bring the student’s Chromebook and Placard to the instruction. Lessons will be a two-hour face to face course on September 8th from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm at the following locations: Oxendine Elementary School, Townsend Elementary School, Fairgrove Elementary School, Orrum Middle School, Rosenwald Elementary, South Robeson Intermediate School. Registration is not required. These lessons are free of charge.

Dr. Gordon Burnette, PIO for Public Schools of Robeson County, says President Singler proposed this idea less than a month ago so this goes to show Robeson County is dedicated to students success.

“We want our students to succeed. We realize that this online learning platform for the first 9 weeks…may be longer…is not ideal but this virtual academy will give our parents a sense of ease knowing that they can access their students work and it’ll allow or students to have more support when they’re at home,” Burnette says.

To learn more about this program, please visit Robeson Community College online at http://www.robeson.edu or call (910) 272-3700.