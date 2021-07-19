Robeson Community College’s law enforcement academy has a 100% hiring rate, school says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re looking for a job with a 100-percent hiring rate, law enforcement could be for you.

According to the school, Robeson Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) academy currently has a 100-percent employment/hiring rate.

Robeson Community College is hoping to curb the shortage of police officers in North Carolina by offering day and night academies for those who want to pursue a career in law enforcement.

There will be two virtual information sessions on Monday – one at 9 a.m. and one at 3 p.m.

To enroll, students must complete an application packet which can be obtained at the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center. For more information on the BLET program, contact Rudy Locklear at (910) 272-3480 or rudlocklear@robeson.edu.

Click here for more information.