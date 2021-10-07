Robeson County 7th graders accused of participating in ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County 7th graders are accused of participating in the “Slap a Teacher” TikTok challenge Thursday, according to Gordon Burnette with the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The students at Lumberton Junior High School are accused of slapping a substitute teacher in relation to the challenge, Burnette said.

Both students have been disciplined and removed from campus. The district also plans to petition for assault charges against the students.

“One our school district was made aware of students potentially participating in these reckless ‘Tik Tok Challenges,’ we were very clear that these actions were not going to be tolerated and that there would be consequences for students that choose to engage in this behavior,” Burnette said in a statement.

Burnette said any student who assaults a staff member will be held responsible both legally and by the board.

The Public Schools of Robeson County has also seen several incidents this year of students being found in schools with guns.