Robeson County deputies arrest 40+ people for various crimes including murder, other felonies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested more than 40 people over the past 24 hours for various crimes — including murder and other felonies — in an operation called “Operation Groundhog Day: Shadow Seekers.”

Multiple warrants were served by the sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Fugitive Task Force. Warrants included murder, felonies, misdemeanors, sex offenses, child support, probation and parole violations, deputies said.

Two of the people arrested were charged with murder in connection with the 2018 murder of Allen Fields, deputies said. Both Samantha Meszaro, 32, and Aaron K. Locklear, 34, of Lumberton, were previously charged with lesser crimes and now face first-degree murder and conspiracy charges.

Both are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

The following people were arrested and charged:

Samantha Meszaro, 32, of Lumberton Charges: First Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy

Aaron K. Locklear, 34, of Lumberton Charges: First Degree Murder and Felony Conspiracy

Labreeska D. Locklear, 46, of Pembroke Charges: Two (2) counts of Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeremy Lucas Locklear, 31, of Pembroke Charges: Possession with intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Della Marie Hunt, 31, of Pembroke Charges: Possession of a Scheduled III Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance

Keyshawn Thompson, 20, of Parkton Charges: Two (2) counts of Conspiracy to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Three (3) Counts of Second Degree Kidnapping

Chadwick Locklear, 38, of Maxton Charges: Larceny of a firearm, Possession of a stolen firearm and two (2) counts of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Donavan Locklear, 25, of Rowland Charges: Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Christopher LaClaire, 44, of Lumberton Charges: Larceny of a motor vehicle, Felony Larceny and seven (7) counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Kimberly Douglas, 33, of Lumberton Charges: Assault by pointing and gun and Simple assault

James B. Dial, 26, of Shannon Charges: Forgery and uttering, Obtaining property by false pretense and Forgery notes, checks and securities

Michael Rose, 30, of Lumberton Charges: Possession of a Weapon by a Prisoner

Shaun Dale Hemingway, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to report new address as a sex offender

Audrey J. CiCi, 36, of Fayetteville Charges: Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering

Tasha Mitchell, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Conspiracy to Breaking and Entering, Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering

Graham Poston, 42, of Lumberton Charges: Conspiracy to Breaking and Entering, Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering

Trictian Hunt, 22, of Lumberton Charges: Felony Larceny and Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Kevin Hammonds, 26, of Lumberton Charges Malicious Conduct by a Prisoner

Jaheim Purdie, 19, of Lumberton Charges: Second Degree Burglary and Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Charles R. Hughes, 41 of Lumberton Charges: Breaking and Entering and Larceny after Breaking and Entering

Jody Hunt Jr., 24, of Shannon Charges: Second Degree Burglary, Larceny after Breaking and Entering and Assault by Pointing a Gun

Marcus D. Lambert, 24 of Red Springs Charges: Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling and Assault by Pointing a Gun

Michael L. Strickland, 46, of Rowland Charges: Breaking and Entering and Larceny after breaking and entering

James Earl Lowery, 24, of Pembroke Charges: Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Injury to Real Property

Linwood Locklear, 48, Maxton Charges: Sex Offense Registration Law Violation

William Moore, 47, of Lumberton Charges: Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon

Justin Lee Scott, 23, of Lumberton Charges: Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering and Larceny of a Firearm

Donnie Ray Blanks, 30, of Lumberton Charges: Receiving Stolen Goods

Christopher Strickland, 42, of Maxton Charges: Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking

Robert Strong Jr., 34, of Maxton Charges: Larceny of Motor Vehicle and Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Tiffany Sanderson, 31 Charges: Failure to Appear for School Attendance Violation

Heath Dial, 48, of Lumberton Charges: Nonsupport of Child

Sarah Lee Wilkin, 31, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to Appear for Littering

Adam Oxendine, 35, of Fairmont Charges: Failure to Appear for Injury to Personal Property

Amber Moore 39, of Lumberton Charges: Three (3) counts of Failure to Appear for Trespassing

Kayla Locklear, 27, of Fairmont Charges: School Attendance Violation

Silas Oxendine, 25, of Fairmont Charges: Failure to Appear for Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Bobby J. Locklear, 74, of Lumberton Charges: Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Communicating Threats

Jennifer Oxendine, 40 of Shannon Charges: Failure to Appear for Driving While Impaired

Terrell M. Oxendine, 38, of Lumberton Charges: Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Larceny

Loretta Rice, 29 Charges: Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Communicating Threats

William Eric Hunt, 32, of Lumberton Charges: Three (3) counts of Failure to Appear for Assault on Female and Probation Violation

Myles McKeithan, 31, of Elizabethown Charges: Failure to Appear for two (2) counts failure to wear a seatbelt and driving while license revoked

The operation is ongoing, deputies said.