Robeson County deputies arrest man accused of killing family member after dispute

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly fatally shot a family member after a dispute Monday morning, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicoya Dial, 28, of Red Springs, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, according to deputies. Neil Ray Locklear, 32, of Red Springs, was killed in the shooting.

Deputies were called at about 1 a.m. to Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs after reports of a person shot, deputies said. Locklear was taken to MUSC Florence where he later died.

Deputies didn’t say what the relationship between Dial and Locklear was, but did say the two were related.

Dial was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond, according to deputies.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.