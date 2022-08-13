LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.

20-year-old Sincire McLean, of Red Springs, is wanted by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

Dillon County borders North Carolina.

McLean is wanted on a Governor’s Fugitive from Justice warrant.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McLean is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100, or their local law enforcement agency.