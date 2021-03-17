Robeson County deputies seek man wanted for raping underage victims

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – Robeson County deputies are searching for a man accused of raping two underage victims and failing to register as a sex offender.

Kent Bryant Sr., 44, of Red Springs, is charged in connection with two sex offenses.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said he is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and statutory sex offense of a child. The charges are related to sex crimes reported by two juvenile victims.

The U.S. Marshals are assisting the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3140.