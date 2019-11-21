Robeson County deputies, SWAT Team, seize drugs and 7 guns in search of home

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A Pembroke man is in custody following a search at a home in Robeson County.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the county SWAT Team served a search warrant at 2182 Philadelphius Road. During the search, investigators located and seized Oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips, cocaine, marijuana, and seven firearms.

The sheriff’s office arrested Lynn Edward Chavis and charged him with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chavis was placed taken to the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

