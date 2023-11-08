LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies who were shot Tuesday are recovering from their injuries, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins and his command staff visited the deputies Wednesday morning at Cape Fear Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear are alert, talking, and in good spirits, according to the sheriff’s office.

Locklear is listed in stable condition and remains in the medical center for observation purposes. Walters is being treated in the intensive care unit for observational purposes. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., is being treated at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.