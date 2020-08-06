Robeson County deputy cited in crash involving his patrol car

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was cited after a crash involving his patrol car.

Deputy Todd Thomas of the Traffic Enforcement Division was traveling in the area of the 5200-block of Fayetteville Road at about 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday when he attempted to turn around, according to the sheriff’s office.

The patrol car was struck by a motorist who tried to pass the deputy on his left side, investigators said. This caused the motorist to go off the roadway, as seen in the pictures.

The deputy was not injured and the other motorist was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The motorist has since been released.

Thomas was issued a citation for a safe movement violation. The motorist was cited for speeding 65 in a 45 mph zone and failing to reduce speed.

Lumberton Police Department officials investigated the crash

