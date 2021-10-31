Robeson County deputy shoots armed man who charged him yielding knife

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One Robeson County deputy is on administrative leave Sunday after he shot a man who pulled a knife out on him, Robeson County’s Chief of Criminal Investigations Public Information Officer said.

According to a press release, Robeson County deputies had been called to the 100 block of Landis Dr. three times Saturday for reports of multiple disturbances between family members. The PIO said the earlier calls in the night were for domestic and assault calls.

Once arriving, the deputy who has been placed on leave, encountered Ryan Austin Brooks, 30, who was armed with a knife.

After trying to calm him down, Brooks “aggressively approached the officer with the knife and was shot”, the release said.

Brooks was then transported to an undisclosed medical center for non-life-threatening-injuries.

Additionally, the incident was captured on the deputy’s body camera, aiding investigators in the case.

Robeson County’s PIO said the deputy being placed on administrative leave is standard procedure.