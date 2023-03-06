LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man as a homicide.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the area of Oakgrove Church Road and Riley Circle in Lumberton in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, they found 24-year-old Michael D. Farley, of Lumberton, was found dead.

The case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.