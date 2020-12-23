Robeson County girl recovering after attack by multiple dogs, sheriff’s office says

MAXTON, N.C. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was attacked by as many as five dogs in her North Carolina neighborhood last week, a sheriff’s office said.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken by helicopter to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where she was listed in critical but stable condition following the attack in her neighborhood in Maxton, news outlets reported.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean said the dogs involved in Friday’s attack have been seized and an investigation into the incident is underway. Bill Smith, director of the Robeson County Department of Public Health, said the dogs will be held for observation to determine if their bites were life-threatening.

Multiple witnesses and community members are being interviewed and asked about any history of aggression displayed by the dogs, who all have owners, McLean said. When the investigation is complete, the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office will work to determine if charges will be filed. McLean said.