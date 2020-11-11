Robeson County man charged with 6 counts of sex crimes against a child

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies arrested a man in connection with six counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.
Robert Lewis Goins, Jr., 43, of Fairmont, was arrested Tuesday as a result of a sexual assault investigation that started in December 2019, deputies said. The victim informed the investigators that the sexual assaults occurred between 2012 and 2019.
Goins was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $750,000 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at (910) 671-3140.
