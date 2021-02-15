ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday, according to deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Sweat, 18, of Fairmont, was pulled over on Washington Drive in Fairmont for a traffic violation when deputies seized fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm, according to deputies.

Sweat was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a scheduled VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sweat was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a $410,000 bond, deputies said.

Anyone with information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the drug enforcement division at 910-671-3191.