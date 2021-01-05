Robeson County officer airlifted to hospital after on-duty vehicle crash

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — A Fairmont Police Department officer was airlifted to a hospital after crashing while pursuing a vehicle on Monday night, according to the department.
Officer Zackary Hunt has a broken pelvis and internal bleeding, according to the department.
Hunt was doing security checks at businesses at about 11 p.m. when he saw a vehicle drive away quickly. He activated his lights and chased the vehicle, which drove out of town, according to the department. He then ran off the road at the intersection of Leesville Road and Industrial Drive and hit a tree.
He was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to UNC Medical Center, where he is being treated.
The crash comes a few days after North Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Sgt. Gordon Best died while on-duty after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole. He was responding to a report of shots fired when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads.
