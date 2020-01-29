FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies say a sex offender is wanted for failing to report a new address and other warrants.
Michael D. Oxendine, 34, of Fairmont, is wanted by deputies on charges of failure to report new address-sex offender, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the Robeson Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Oxendine is also wanted on outstanding failure to appear warrants on charges of:
- sex offender at/near child premises
- first degree kidnapping
- battery of an unborn child
- common law robbery
- breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
- misdemeanor larceny
- larceny after breaking and entering
- first degree burglary
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- communicating threats
Anyone with information about Oxendine’s location is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Do it for Kobe’: Teen wearing No. 24 jersey sinks game-winning shot
- Girlfriend of man who killed his fiancee gets 3 years in prison: ‘I am sorry I did not save Kelsey’
- Robeson County sex offender wanted for failure to report new address, other warrants, deputies say
- Missouri man gets probation in severe neglect of his mother
- Super Bowl score could earn you free pizza
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now