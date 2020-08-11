Robeson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects in unsolved homicides

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects involved in several unsolved homicides dating back to September 2019.

“Many cases have been solved over the last year with the assistance of residents from within the county coming forward with much-needed information,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “We are asking for the public’s help in bringing these cases to a close as there is no doubt information that is key to the investigations being withheld.”

Anyone with information on any of the following cases is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

January 31, 2019

On Jan. 31, 2019, deputies responded to the 2200 block of Prospect Road in Pembroke around 10:35 p.m. after a male was found unresponsive by his girlfriend. Jay L. Oxendine, 21, of Pembroke, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Jay L. Oxendine (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

September 28, 2019

Around 12:34 a.m., deputies responded to 1031 Mt. Olive Church Road in Lumberton for reports of a person shot. Deputies found Marvin Strickland, 19, of Maxton, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center of Florence where he died.

Marvin Strickland (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said two groups were fighting at a party when the shooting happened. Strickland was not part of either group.

March 29, 2020

Deputies responded to the area of Norment Road and Pine Log Road in Lumberton around 8:18 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Ushayontella R. Johnson (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim, Ushayontella R. Johnson, 24, of Lumberton, was taken to Southeastern Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

June 6, 2020

Deputies responded to 91 Hendryx Drive in Red Springs around 9:50 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Jovany Contreras (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jovany Contreras, 56, of Red Springs, was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Chapel Hill where he died from his injuries, deputies said.

June 17, 2020

Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Old Lowery Road in Red Springs for reports of a crash and a person shot around 10:18 p.m.

Azell Jamil Houston (Courtesy: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

The vehicle was leaving the Thunder Valley Raceway Track when the incident happened, deputies said.

Azell Jamil Houston, 33, of Parkton, was found in the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene, according to deputies.

More headlines from CBS17.com: