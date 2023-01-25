ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Leak was on active parole until 2025 after being convicted of murder in 1996, Wilkins said. He was given a life sentence but released in October 2020.

Deputies responded at about 2:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive in the Red Springs area, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies found three people dead.

The names of the people who died have not been released.

The fourth person was taken to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting with the investigation, deputies said. Investigators remained at the scene as of 8:10 p.m.

No further details were immediately available. A news conference will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Wilkins said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

