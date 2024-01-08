FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-week wargame for candidates of the U.S. Special Forces will take place starting late next week across more than two dozen North Carolina counties, a few in South Carolina — and one in Tennesee, officials announced Monday.
The Robin Sage exercise involves students at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, based out of Fort Liberty.
As Green Beret candidates are involved in a fictional guerrilla war, residents in some North Carolina counties may hear gunfire and see occasional flares, according to a news release from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center.
The gunfire will be blanks as the Special Forces students put their training to the test in the wargame nation called Pineland between January 19 through February 1.
Throughout the exercise, Special Forces candidates and Robin Sage role-players not only conduct warfare training missions such as controlled assaults but also live, eat and sleep in these civilian areas.
“Military service members from units across Fort Liberty will also support the exercise. These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland’s resistance movement,” Monday’s news release said.
Officials said Robin Sage troop movements and wargame events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns and counties hosting the training.
The following North Carolina counties are part of the exercise: Avery, Alamance, Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Duplin, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union, and Wake.
Also included are the South Carolina counties of Chesterfield, Dillon and Marlboro and Carter County in Tennessee.
In last fall’s Robin Sage text, there was just one night spent in Carter County in Tennessee.
“Carter County was selected as a premiere location because the Appalachian Mountains provide mountainous terrain that simulate conditions Special Forces soldiers will likely encounter in future real-world missions,” Elvia Kelly, spokeswoman for the warfare center told CBS 17 in September 2023.