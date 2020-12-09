Robot connects shoppers to NC furniture showroom

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) – There is a new employee scooting around the COCOCO Home showroom.

“We have multiple scheduled appointments with Chester. That’s what we call our robot,” said COCOCO founder Steve Sechrest.

Shortly after the shutdown, Sechrest purchased a robot from Ohmni Labs. The COCOCO team lovingly named their robot after one of the most popular custom couches the company sells, the Chesterfield.

“It’s allowed us to build relationships with our customers we couldn’t have done on a phone call,” added Sechrest.

Virtual appointments are available online allowing customers around the country to shop the showroom. The 4K camera on the robot gives shoppers a close look at sample materials and fabrics.

Sechrest never imagined liking the robot as much as he does.

“No, it never dawned on us but it’s been a real enlightenment for us,” Sechrest said laughingly.

The robot allows you to be somewhere else instantly without having to travel there.

“Most of the robots are deployed in a manufacturing setting and we want to bring it into the real world,” said Thuc Vu is the CEO and co-founder of Ohmni Labs, which builds the mobile service robots.

Similar robots are in more than 40 countries around the world. Vu says this is only the beginning.

“We’re hoping we can deploy more robots and help more businesses get back to normal,” said Vu.

For COCOCO, customers no longer have to click on a picture on a website.

“I can dial into the robot and really look at the furniture. It’s no longer a picture on the website but I can see how things are arranging together and provide a 3D real-world perception of the items,” added Vu.

As people spend more time at home, Sechrest says business has picked up keeping his staff employed and busy.

Sechrest says the robot isn’t taking the place of a real employee. The extra help, he says, is here to stay.

“We’ll never go back to not having it. It’s become an important part of who are. We have always dealt with customers in remote areas so if anything we will be adding more robots,” Sechrest said.

COCOCO Home is located in Cornelius and manufactures furniture in North Carolina.