Rocky Mount man sentenced to second federal firearm convicton

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A convicted felon has his term extended Wednesday after he was arrested for possession of a firearm for a second time.

Tyree Leron Stewart, 29, is sentenced to 48 months in prison that is to be served in succession to his already-warranted 23-month sentence. Stewart violated a supervised release for his prior conviction of possession of a firearm as a felon, which is a federal offense. Court documents showed Stewart had three previous felonies, too.

Stewart was given 48 months in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday on top of his previous 23-month sentence, for a total of 71 months.

According to information presented in court, as well as court documents, Rocky Mount police responded to a shot-spotter alert in Rocky Mount where officers spotted Stewart standing beside a vehicle parked at a residence.

According to reports, officers asked Stewart if he witnessed anything relating to the call, and he began trying to conceal something in his right hand.

After he eventually rose his hand, a sawed-off shotgun fell to the ground.

Stewart immediately fled into his house after dropping the weapon, the court documents said.

After a brief standoff, he eventually exited his home and surrendered to Rocky Mount police.

Furthermore, after obtaining a warrant for Stewart’s home, police discovered 22 12-gauge shotgun shells and officers were able to identify the gun as a sawed-off 12-gauge with a 13-inch barrel.