In this photo from Jan. 12, 2021, blank forms for the Powerball lottery. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a major delay in the selection of a historic Powerball jackpot, news has come that a single person in California won the $2.04 billion grand prize.

But, there were 10 big winners across North Carolina — including a $1 million jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky $1 million winner came from a ticket bought at the Gas Center gas station on South College Road in Wilmington, a news release from lottery officials said. There were 21 other $1 million winners across the country.

A $100,000 winner in North Carolina bought their ticket at Walmart on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount, officials said.

The Rocky Mount winner had a $3 Power Play ticket that matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize then doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

In North Carolina, eight other lucky people won $50,000 jackpots.

One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.

Other $50,000 winners got their tickets at stores in Morehead City, Gatesville, Winston-Salem, Statesville, Belmont, and Franklin, officials said.

Also, a $50,000 winner in North Carolina bought a lucky ticket online from Charlotte on the lottery’s website, the news release said.

The odds of matching numbers four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.