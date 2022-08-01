RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Monday that Kemeya Myesha Pittman, 37, is charged with three felonies: Insurance fraud, attempting to obtain property by false pretense and altering a motor vehicle title.

Special agents with the criminal investigations division of the Department of Insurance say Pittman altered the title on her 2017 Nissan Altima to obtain $3,181 from Discovery Insurance Co. between Oct. 27, 2021, and March 15.

Agents say Pittman was arrested July 17 and was released on a written promise to appear.