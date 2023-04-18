CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A high school in Charlotte will have a normal schedule on Tuesday after bats were found inside.

In a message to parents, Ardrey Kell High School Principal Jamie Brooks said that approximately 20 bats were found inside the school. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control and the school’s pest control analyzed the situation and removed the bats.

The captured bats were sent to the NC Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing, but the animals did not show any signs of disease. There is no reported human exposure.

If they do encounter any more bats, students and staff are asked to not touch the animals or their droppings. Not only do they have a strong smell, but bat droppings can cause respiratory problems.

