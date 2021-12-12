Roy Cooper of NC elected to lead Democratic governors’ group

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been formally chosen to lead the Democratic Governors Association next year.

Association members elected Cooper to the job on Saturday at the group’s meeting in New Orleans.

He’s been vice-chair and chair-elect in 2021.

Now Cooper will spearhead efforts to help party nominees win more in a big gubernatorial year ahead.

In 2022, there are 36 governorships on the ballot.

Republican governors currently lead 27 of the 50 states.

Cooper is succeeding Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

The association also elected New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as vice-chair and chair-elect for 2022.