RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 500 people are currently missing across the state of North Carolina.

A free event in Raleigh on Friday has been put together to provide families some help.

RTI international, in partnership with North Carolina’s State Bureau of Investigation, is hosting a missing person day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. The event will be hosted at RTI’s Holden Building located at 3040 East Cornwallis Road in Research Triangle Park.

Members of the SBI, local law enforcement, the medical examiner and representatives from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and the Missing and Exploited Children’s Network will all be on hand meeting with families of those reported missing.

Anyone planning to come tot he event is encouraged to bring photos, dental records and anything else that might help with finding a missing loved one.

While no money is required, it’s important to know that registering in advance is.

You can find that pre-registration form here.