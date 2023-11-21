WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (WJZY) — Firefighters responded to two major fires overnight Sunday in western Union County, including an RV engulfed in flames.

According to the Wesley Chapel Fire Department, crews were joined by the Stallings Fire Department in responding to a residential building on fire just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. It was controlled at 11:28 p.m.

There was a RV and a garage with several cars destroyed by the fire.

Then just after midnight, firefighters were dispatched to a second structure fire. Because emergency personnel were still at the first scene, Wesley Chapel was assisted by Waxhaw, Bakers and Matthews fire departments.

There was an outbuilding on fire with a spreading brush fire nearby.

Wesley Chapel crews did not report any injuries from the two scenes. The department responded to 11 calls in total Sunday.