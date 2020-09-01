Safer at Home Phase 2.5: Gyms can operate at 30% capacity, playgrounds may reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that North Carolina will move into his Safer at Home Phase 2.5 on Friday.

“I want to be clear, we can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works, wearing masks and social distancing. Moving to Phase 2.5 means we can safely do a few more things while still fighting the virus as vigorously as ever,” Cooper said.

Phase 2.5 starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

Gyms may operate at 30 percent capacity while museums and aquariums can open to 50 percent capacity.

Playgrounds may reopen as well.

The age requirement for mask wearing will include children down to age 5.

“Some places will remain closed including bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks,” Cooper said. “Large venues will still be subject to the mass gathering limits. We know big gatherings are among the most dangerous settings for transmission of this deadly virus.”

Capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons will stay the same. For all of these, there will be additional safety measures required.

“So let’s keep doing what we know works. Let’s stay strong, and let’s beat this virus. I know we can, and I know we can come out stronger on the other side,” Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the number of people going to the emergency room with COVID-like symptoms has been declining for a month.

“Overall metrics show signs of stability,” Cohen said.

Cohen said the trajectory of cases was head down until mid-August when there was a spike among 18-25-year-olds due to colleges and universities going back to class.

The number of new daily cases remains high.

Hospitalizations are declining and the percentage of positives is stable, Cohen said.

“Moving forward doesn’t mean letting up,” Cohen said.

She said North Carolinians needs to remain vigilant to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The unfortunate truth is that his pandemic is not yet over,” Cohen said.