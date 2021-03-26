Safety concerns prompt closure of Cape Lookout Lighthouse for 2 years

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — Safety concerns during an inspection in February have prompted the closure of the Cape Lookout Lighthouse for at least two years, officials said on Friday.

Engineers found “serious concerns with the flooring and rails on the gallery, separations between the iron stairs and masonry, cracks in the iron landing plates and separation from the iron stairs and the central support,” the National Park Service said in a news release.

There have been numerous repairs on the 163-foot tall lighthouse, which was constructed between 1857 and 1859.

The lighthouse is located near Atlantic Beach and Harkers Island and is only accessible via a private ferry. The structure is at the southern end of the Cape Lookout National Seashore along the southern Outer Banks.

The news release states major renovations are scheduled for later this year to address the issues.