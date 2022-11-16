ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) — A Salisbury man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months on methamphetamine-related charges, authorities said.

Shane Keith Moore, of Salisbury, was the target of a large-scale meth distribution network that spanned from Rowan County all the way to Boone, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Numerous undercover purchases of methamphetamine were made from Moore and others involved.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, the Boone Police Dept., and the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Moore had a previous federal conviction for meth distribution and manufacture, authorities said.

The Salisbury man will serve his time in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by five years probation.