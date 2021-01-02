LENOIR, N.C. (CBS Newspath/WBTV) – A 30-bed emergency field hospital is being built to provide COVID-19 care support for western North Carolina as the pandemic has worsened this winter.

Samaritan’s Purse officials said they would begin the construction of the hospital on the grounds of Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir on Friday. Just after 9:30 a.m., the trucks began to arrive at the site.

In the trailers were the makings of a medical field hospital. UNC-Healthcare asked for the help earlier this week as coronavirus cases continued to rise, putting pressure on local hospitals.

Several tents were raised on Friday, more will be put up over the weekend. Officials hope the facility will be ready to accept patients in the first half of next week.

No hospitals in the area have run out of bed space yet but Laura Easton, President and CEO of UNC Healthcare in Lenoir says she felt it prudent to seek help now.

The field hospital will provide 30 beds that will be dedicated solely to COVID-19 patients.

Patients receiving treatment at the field hospital will be limited to those who do not need the support of a ventilator.

It will not be an ICU unit, but will have state of the art capability, say officials.

The unit will provide regional COVID-19 care support, assisting five health systems in western North Carolina:

Caldwell UNC Health Care (Lenoir)

Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (Boone)

Catawba Valley Health System (Hickory)

Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge (Morganton)

Frye Regional Medical Center (Hickory)