Same robbers hit 7 stores in NC city over 2 months, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – At least seven robberies spanning all across the Charlotte metro area at a variety of retail places that included a jewelry store and multiple pawn shops have been connected to the same suspects, officials say.

CMPD says the series of events occurred between December 1 and February 5 and involved multiple retail stores.

Two Brownlee Jewelers locations, on Park Road and University City Blvd., were robbed. Victims said two suspects threatened them with a deadly weapon and demanded items.

Cash America on South Blvd., and two National Pawn shops, one on East Independence and another South Blvd. were also robbed. A Smart Pawn on South Blvd. was also robbed.

Detectives say the same suspects have been linked to all of the cases and are asking for the public’s help in tracking them down.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.