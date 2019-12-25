Santa swaps out sleigh for pickup truck in NC

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – When there’s not much snow around, Santa has to be creative.

In Boone Tuesday, Santa was spotted in a pickup truck, with the eight tiny reindeer in the back.

Santa said the reindeer were feeling a bit lazy, so he gave them a ride. They get a little temperamental at times, he says.

“So they only want to work one night, which will be tonight, so we’ll be busy delivering presents to all the good boys and girls,” Santa said. “We got a big long list and gonna check it twice.”

Santa will start loading that sleigh up just after dark, so get to bed early kids.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now