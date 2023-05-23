RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With reports of mass shootings becoming more frequent, many people have thought about what to do if they see or experience an attack.

A program called Stop the Bleed trains the public to provide first aid for severe bleeding, whether caused by a shooting or an accident, and some parents want to see it in their children’s schools.

Johnny Scarborough keeps a bleeding control kit in his car in case of an emergency.

“With this kit, I could save somebody’s life,” he explained. “I might even be able to save two people’s lives.”

The kit contains supplies designed to stop severe bleeding, like gauze, pressure dressing, and a tourniquet. Scarborough would like to see something similar in his child’s school, along with staff members who are trained to use it.

“I would like to see and know … that at least a certain percentage of the staff have had training to respond to a serious accident or a traumatic injury like a school shooting,” he said.

Stop the Bleed classes provide that type of training. Stop the Bleed is a national initiative to teach anyone who wants to learn how to stop serious bleeding, buying precious time until emergency crews arrive.

Kristi Blankenship, a trauma nurse coordinator at WakeMed Cary, is an instructor.

“We plan for the worst-case scenario, so the worst-case scenario is an active shooter situation,” she said.

“A lot of this came out of mass casualty events like Sandy Hook,” she added. “It takes a little bit for first responders to get into places like that…. so the more people that we teach how to just hold pressure or just do simple techniques to stop the bleeding, then the better off we are.”

That’s why she’s trying to bring Stop the Bleed training to local schools.

“I have worked with a couple of charter schools and am continuing to reach out. I haven’t had a ton of success getting into public schools for various reasons,” she said.

Several public school districts in North Carolina have Stop The Bleed or similar trauma kits and train employees in Stop the Bleed techniques. Orange County Schools have kits in every classroom.

Wake County Public Schools do not have bleeding control kits in schools, but Franklin Academy, a charter school in Wake Forest recently provided Stop The Bleed training for teachers as well as some 8th-grade students, who took the course with permission from their parents.

Darlene Perry, a science teacher at Franklin Academy says teachers were a little nervous at first, but the training made her feel empowered to act in an emergency.

“I think it’s better to know than not know,” she said. “I think, for me, if I have a student who’s bleeding in God-forbid some mass catastrophe and I don’t know what to do, I think I’m gonna feel worse down the road.”

She compared the training to lockdown drills or CPR training.

“I think it’s like you feel more prepared when you do the drills,” Perry noted. “Nobody likes them; it scares you, but I think you would do better if the dreaded ever did, unfortunately, happen. You would know what to do.”

“I know it is a scary topic,” Blankenship acknowledged, but both she and Perry emphasized that the training isn’t just for mass shootings or incidents involving mass casualties.

One of Perry’s students, shortly after taking Blankenship’s training in school, used what he learned to help a friend who was hurt in an accident.

“Even though it really was derived from a mass incident, a big scary incident, the people that are using it, like my friend I taught the other day, are using it in real life,” said Blankenship. “I hope that no one I ever teach has to use it in a shooting at a big amphitheater; however, if you are at home and your wife or husband falls and cuts themselves on a piece of glass, you may be able to put a tourniquet on to help until EMS gets there.”

Johnny Scarborough says he taught his second grader how to apply pressure if someone’s bleeding, but he’d feel better if adults in her school had training and bleeding control kits. While he knows they won’t make schools safe, by themselves, he believes they could play a role in saving a life.

“We want to keep kids alive,” he said. “We can’t stop school shooters. We can make it harder. But what we need to do is have a triangle of safety where we have security, screening and then response to the unthinkable.”

There is a cost for bleeding control kits. We found prices starting at about $40 for a single kit, but Stop The Bleed classes are generally free and offered around the Triangle. A portion of the class is also offered online.

To find out more click here:

https://www.stopthebleed.org/

WakeMed is offering multiple upcoming Stop The Bleed Classes. You can find out more about classes in Cary and Raleigh.

