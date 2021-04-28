SBI committed to ‘truth and justice’ in Andrew Brown Jr. investigation, director says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The director of the State Bureau of Investigation said the agency’s full resources are being used to seek “truth and justice for all concerned” in the shooting death of Andrew Brown.

On Wednesday, SBI Director Robert Schurmeier released a statement where he said the agency shares the Brown family and community’s sense of urgency to learn exactly what happened on April 21 in Elizabeth City.

Brown, 42, was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies who were executing search and arrest warrants Wednesday morning on Perry Street for drug-related charges.

The shooting has sparked unrest in Elizabeth City in the days since.

“I want to confirm that Special Agents of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are continuing to conduct a comprehensive, objective, and thorough investigation of the circumstances surrounding the death of Andrew Brown, Jr.,” Schurmeier said.

It is customary that the SBI investigates officer-involved shootings in the state.

“As an agency, we share the family and community’s sense of urgency to understand precisely what occurred during this incident,” the director said.

On Wednesday, lawyers for a coalition of media companies, including CBS 17’s parent company, will go before the judge to ask Pasquotank County to release the bodycam video.

County officials allowed family members and attorneys to view a 20-second clip of the video that they said shows Brown being “executed.”

“As far as any relevant video, we defer to the local authorities and the courts to make that determination as guided by State law. The SBI supports transparency to the greatest extent possible, as we think this serves the interests of the family, the local community, and North Carolina as a whole,” Schurmeier said.

A total of seven deputies are on leave and three have resigned following the shooting.

“Please know we will continue to investigate this matter with a full commitment to obtaining truth and justice for all concerned. That is central to the mission of this agency and will certainly be upheld with respect to the timely investigation of this matter,” Schurmeier said.