SC man accused of shooting at cars along I-95 in NC awaits extradition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The South Carolina man who officials say fired a sawed-off shotgun from his truck during a chase on Interstate 95 Saturday has been released from the hospital and is awaiting extradition.

The incident that started just after 6 p.m. injured two motorists, who were hit by gunfire or debris from gunshots.

A Nash County deputy who crashed during the chase was also injured.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield on Sept. 8, 2020.

One person was injured and airlifted to a hospital in Greenville. A person hit by glass and debris from gunfire was treated at Halifax Memorial Hospital.

The deputy is at home recovering, according to Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield of Ladson, South Carolina, was traveling on I-95 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he started firing at other cars in Robeson County — just 11 miles north of the state line, according to Stone.

More gunfire from the truck was reported in Nash County and a chase began through North Carolina counties and into Virginia.

The chase hit speeds of at least 110 mph before it ended in Emporia, Virginia, Stone said.

Stone said Dangerfield, 34, appeared impaired and would likely face DWI charges and alcohol was found in his truck. Several shotgun shells were also found in the truck, Stone said.

Robeson County deputies were first alerted about the gunfire near Rowland, but Nash County deputies became involved after shots from Dangerfield became more frequent as the suspect headed north on I-95, Stone said.

Dangerfield will likely face charges of reckless driving and several counts of assault of a deadly weapon, according to Stone.

He was being guarded by authorities while he recovered from injuries at the Virginia Medical Center in Richmond, Stone said.

He was released from the hospital on Tuesday and transported to the Southside Regional Jail in Emporia.

Dangerfield is currently awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Greensville County, Virginia at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

It is not an extradition hearing but Dangerfield could waive his right during this appearance, according to the clerk of court.