SC man busted with 200 THC-infused candies in NC, police say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A South Carolina man was arrested Oct. 24 in Greenville after he was found with 200 THC-infused Nerds Rope candies, a handgun, and $1,600 in cash, Greenville police announced.

Owen Lee McKinney, of Anderson, South Carolina, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule VI drug and carrying a concealed weapon. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond, police said.

Detectives believe the drug-infused candy was “likely going to be distributed at college parties. They have no reason to believe it was intended to be distributed to young children trick or treating,” police said.

Investigators had received information that the candy was going to be delivered to Greenville. They came in contact with the 21-year-old McKinney in the area of East 1st and Harding streets.

No further information was released.

