RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Better Business Bureau is warning about imposters who are trying to scam individuals and businesses.

Officials said the scammers are out to try and get information and money from “unsuspecting businesses and consumers.”

BBB officials said they’ve been informed of a new approach that the scammers use: they send an email claiming that a business “received a new BBB complaint and asking users to click through to ‘Review and sign’ a document. The email includes BBB logos and a fake complaint number.”

Other imposter scams also use phone calls, according to the BBB.

Officials also shared a reminder about past reports they had received of businesses being “contacted by scam artists posing as BBB Accredited Business PayPal confirming the purchase of a crypto product. The invoice includes the BBB Accredited Business logo and a fake Gmail address.”

The BBB said that it does sometimes reach out to consumers and businesses but will not ask for passwords or information in order to access a personal device. And if you ever think that the call might be a scam, end the call and contact the BBB directly.

For more information, click here.