RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sports betting is heating up, and that means the scammers are out in full force.

Scammers are using some new tactics to trick you out of your money, and the Better Business Bureau shared what you should be on the lookout for if you take part in sports betting.

“Con-artists are posing as self-proclaimed handicappers who use insider information to place guaranteed bets on upcoming games,” the BBB says.

But don’t fall for it.

The BBB shares that those guarantees and the information the scammers claim to have is all fake.

“These ‘scandicappers’ had no intention of ever providing a refund or free picks. And their ‘insider information’ is fake, too,” the BBB states.

The BBB said the best way to not get tricked into this scam is to avoid sports handicappers all together, and if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is—and bettors should think twice before agreeing to it.

The BBB also warns to be wary of “tempting ads, email spam, or text messages,” too.