RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Scammers are trying to trick parents of high school students into paying for fake prep materials for the SAT, consumer advocates warn.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina wants to make people aware of the scam so they can avoid it.

Parents of college-bound students make for attractive marks for the scammers because those tests can be key to getting into attractive schools or receiving scholarship money to attend them.

Here’s how the scam works:

The scammer will call you claiming to be from the College Board — the company that creates and administers the college entrance exam — or another educational group asking to confirm your address to send materials to prepare for the test that they say the student requested at school. Sometimes they even identify the child by name or have other identifiable information.

But the catch is, the scammer wants you to pay a deposit of potentially hundreds of dollars for the materials, and they say it will be refunded when the materials are returned. Those materials never arrive, and the scammers have information about your credit card, bank account or other important details.

You can avoid the scam by being wary of unsolicited callers and double-checking with your child. The College Board never asks for bank or credit card information over the phone or via email, the BBB says. And use your credit card when possible because those charges are easier to be refunded in the event fraud is found.