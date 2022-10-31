RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone could get a very big treat for Halloween.

The Powerball jackpot stands at $1 billion for tonight’s drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. It is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

If a North Carolinian wins Monday’s jackpot, they would choose between a $1 billion annuity or $497.3 million in cash.

The jackpot is the fifth largest U.S. jackpot in history. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

In Saturday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. One ticket was purchased in Raleigh using Online Play on the lottery’s website and the other was purchased at Tonys Tobacco Shop on West Mount Drive in Nashville in Nash County.