RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign began Monday and will run through Oct. 31.

“Many families will be hitting the streets this Halloween season to enjoy trick-or-treating and we want everyone to have a good time,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “People who drink and drive can turn a good time into a tragedy. If you’re going to drink, never get behind the wheel.”

Ezzell advised that people who decide to drink should find a sober ride home by phoning a friend, calling a taxi, or calling a ride service.

More than 250 people have been killed this year so far in alcohol-related crashes in the state, according to a N.C. Department of Transportation news release.

In 2021, 423 people died on state roads due to alcohol-related crashes. Twenty-eight of those happened during the Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign period.

“With large numbers of people out and about, and days getting shorter – it’s more imperative than ever to make good decisions when you get behind the wheel, so we can keep everyone safe this Halloween season,” Ezzell said.