School bus driver charged in NC crash that sent 4 children to hospital

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a school bus that overturned Wednesday in Yadkin County is charged with failure to maintain lane.

Four students were sent to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to the school superintendent, one of them stayed in the hospital overnight. None of them had injuries considered life-threatening.

The bus ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch, then came back onto the road and overturned, blocking both lanes of travel on Rena Road, south of Jonesville with 26 students on board.

The students on board were summer school students at Jonesville Elementary School.

The injured students were taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Our first priority is to make sure the students are OK, and our people did that. Law enforcement is always notified, and we allow them to do their investigation. Then we wait for the results of their investigation before we take any official action, so to speak,” an official said.