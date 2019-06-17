Schools in NC county begin 4-day work week to save electricity, money

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Starting this week, public school teachers in Pamlico County will only work four days each week, to allow the school system to save electricity and money.
Pamlico County Schools says from June 17 to August 16, office hours for all central office staff and school officials will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
The district will return to a 5-day work week starting Monday, August 19.
