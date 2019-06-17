Schools in NC county begin 4-day work week to save electricity, money

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA – APRIL 26: The clock hands of St Anthony’s Shrine remain at 8.45, the exact time the church was hit by a suicide bomb during easter Sunday service, on April 26, 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Health Ministry revised the death toll from the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday to 253 after coordinated attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels in the Colombo area and eastern city of Batticaloa, injuring hundreds. Based on reports, six foreign police agencies and Interpol, including Scotland Yard from the UK and the FBI from the US, are currently assisting local police as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks although there has been no public evidence of direct involvement. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Starting this week, public school teachers in Pamlico County will only work four days each week, to allow the school system to save electricity and money.

Pamlico County Schools says from June 17 to August 16, office hours for all central office staff and school officials will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The district will return to a 5-day work week starting Monday, August 19.

