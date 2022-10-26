STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Stanly County schools will be shut down for several days as they’re experiencing ‘high incidences of respiratory illnesses.’

Aquadale Elementary and South Stanly Middle School, both located in Norwood, said after collaborating with local and state health officials, both schools would be closed for two days to mitigate the spread of illness and will move to remote learning.

As of Tuesday, October 25, 2022:

27% of students were absent at Aquadale Elementary School

26% of students were absent at South Stanly Middle School

“Protocols are being put into place in conjunction with guidance from the State Epidemiologist,” Stanly County Schools said on Tuesday.

Aquadale Elementary’s Fall Fest is also being postponed. Officials said a new date is forthcoming.

“Student work will be available by teachers on October 26 and 27, and school will continue to be closed on October 28 and October 31. The schools and buses will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during this time,” Aquadale Elementary said on Tuesday. “We understand the impact this will have on students, staff, and families and appreciate your support and understanding as we put the health and safety of our students and staff as our top priority.”

Stanly County Schools confirmed students can return to both schools on Tuesday, Nov. 1.