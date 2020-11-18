‘Scream 5’: The new horror sequel wraps filming in Wilmington and gets an official title

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The next installment of the horror franchise “Scream” has finished filming in the Port City.

Kevin Williamson, who wrote and developed the original 1996 film and two of its sequels, posted on Twitter Wednesday that filming has wrapped on the new sequel.

“Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.” Williamson said. “I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again.”

Williamson also revealed that the official title of the sequel will simply be “Scream,” which was confirmed by Paramount Pictures.

“I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart,” Williamson said.

“Scream” has been filming in the Wilmington area since September and will premiere in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.

