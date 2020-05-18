‘Scream’ relaunch to film at NC coast later this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The “relaunch” of the iconic slasher film franchise “Scream” was officially announced on Monday and it will be filmed in the Port City.

Bill Vassar, Executive Vice President at EUE/Screen Gems Wilmington, said he expects cameras to start rolling on the fifth installment of “Scream” in the fall.

“Their intention is to be here and our intention is to have them,” he said.

He said the film industry is working on safety protocols so that productions can begin work again as the nation and world continue to grapple with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he expects those to come soon and said the studio believes that by utilizing more equipment, office space and stages, productions will be able to practice social distancing on the set.

Not much is known about the plot of the new movie but Deadline reports that it will be an original story with David Arquette, who has appeared in all four previous films, set to reprise his role as Dewey Riley.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my “Scream” family, old and new,” Arquette stated. ” ‘Scream’ has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

The “Scream” film franchise was directed by the late Wes Craven and has grossed approximately $600 million worldwide. The first movie, released in 1996, is considered a horror classic.

